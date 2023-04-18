trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Liz Cheney memoir ‘Oath and Honor’ coming in November

by AP - 04/18/23 1:17 PM ET
by AP - 04/18/23 1:17 PM ET
FILE - Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 19, 2022. Cheney has a memoir and a “warning” coming out this fall. In “Oath and Honor,” she will write about her estrangement from former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
FILE – Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 19, 2022. Cheney has a memoir and a “warning” coming out this fall. In “Oath and Honor,” she will write about her estrangement from former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Liz Cheney has a memoir and a “warning” coming out this fall. In “Oath and Honor,” she will write about her estrangement from former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

“The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining,” Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company, which will publish her book November 14.

“It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?” Cheney said.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, had been a leading Republican voice for years. But she parted with many of her colleagues over Trump’s false claims of voting fraud and her position as vice chair of the Congressional committee that looked into the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney has said she wants to ensure that Trump, who has announced his candidacy for 2024, will never be president again.

Once a dominant presence in Wyoming politics, she was defeated in the Republican primary last summer by Harriet Hageman, who had been endorsed by Trump.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  3. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  4. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  5. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  6. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  7. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  8. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  9. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  10. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  11. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  12. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  13. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  14. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  15. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  16. DOJ seeking longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 defendant
  17. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  18. Biden dings McCarthy for Wall Street speech: ‘What are MAGA Republicans in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video