trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Man agrees to plead guilty in Basquiat artwork fraud scheme

by STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press - 04/11/23 8:17 PM ET
by STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press - 04/11/23 8:17 PM ET
FILE -Law enforcement personnel work outside the Orlando Museum of Art in Orlando, Fla., on June 24, 2022. A former Los Angeles auctioneer has agreed to plead guilty in a cross-country art fraud scheme where he created fake artwork and falsely attributed the paintings to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The paintings ultimately wound up at the museum before they were seized by federal agents last year in a scandal that roiled the museum and led to its CEO's departure. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
FILE -Law enforcement personnel work outside the Orlando Museum of Art in Orlando, Fla., on June 24, 2022. A former Los Angeles auctioneer has agreed to plead guilty in a cross-country art fraud scheme where he created fake artwork and falsely attributed the paintings to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The paintings ultimately wound up at the museum before they were seized by federal agents last year in a scandal that roiled the museum and led to its CEO’s departure. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles auctioneer has agreed to plead guilty in a cross-country art fraud scheme where he created fake artwork and falsely attributed the paintings to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The paintings ultimately wound up at the Orlando Museum of Art in Florida before they were seized by federal agents last year in a scandal that roiled the museum and led to its CEO’s departure after he threatened an art expert and told her to “shut up.”

Basquiat, a Neo-expressionist painter whose success came during the 1980s, lived and worked in New York before he died in 1988 at age 27 from a drug overdose. The Orlando Museum of Art scandal came in 2022 when a federal raid ended in the seizure of 25 paintings whose authenticity had been in question for a decade. The museum had been the first to display the artwork, and its former director had previously insisted the artwork was legitimate.

Defendant Michael Barzman, 45, was charged Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles with making false statements to the FBI during an interview last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He has agreed to plead guilty and faces up to five years in prison.

Barzman’s court date has not been scheduled. Barzman admitted that he and another man, identified only as “J.F.” in court papers, had created the bogus paintings and agreed to split the sales’ proceeds.

“Mr. Barzman was drowning in medical debt after battling cancer for decades,” his attorney Joel Koury said in a statement Tuesday. “In desperation, he participated in this scheme because he was afraid of losing his health insurance. Since then, he has cooperated and done everything asked of him to compensate for his poor judgement.”

Mark Elliott, the chairman of the Orlando museum’s board of trustees, said in a statement that the museum “has recommitted itself to its mission to provide excellence in the visual arts with its exhibitions, collections, and educational programming” in the wake of the scandal.

Barzman admitted to the FBI — after repeated denials in interviews with federal agents, leading to Tuesday’s felony charge — that he made a false provenance for the paintings by claiming in a notarized document that they had been found in television writer Thad Mumford’s storage locker.

Barzman previously ran an auction business where he bought and resold the contents of unpaid storage units. He bought Mumford’s locker in 2012.

Mumford, who died in 2018, told investigators he had never owned any Basquiat art, and the paintings were not in the unit the last time he had opened it.

Experts pointed out that the cardboard used in at least one of the pieces included FedEx typeface that wasn’t used until 1994, about six years after Basquiat died, according to a federal search warrant. The artwork had been marketed as painted in 1982.

Barzman and “J.F.” would make the paintings on cardboard with various materials and then “age” them outdoors so the artwork would look like it was painted in the 1980s, according to Barzman’s plea agreement.

But on the back of one of the paintings seized from the Orlando museum, a crucial clue remained: A mailing label bearing Barzman’s name, painted over.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  3. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  6. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  7. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  8. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  9. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  10. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  11. NPR says it’s leaving Twitter
  12. Trump asks to postpone defamation and sexual battery trial after indictment
  13. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  14. Fox News to host first debate of 2024 Republican presidential primary
  15. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP: ‘Grandstanding’ or branding?
  17. Tim Scott launches presidential exploratory committee
  18. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
Load more

Video

See all Video