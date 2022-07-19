trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Man shot dead while working at ‘Law & Order’ film location

by The Associated Press - 07/19/22 4:11 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday before filming was scheduled to start for the day.

According to police, Johnny Pizarro was found at about 5:15 a.m. on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were investigating and hadn’t released information on suspects or a motive.

News photos from the scene showed police tape blocking off a street where traffic cones stood in spots where cars normally would be parked. No filming was going on at the time of the shooting, according to an NBC spokesperson.

The network confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series, a spinoff of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” It is in production for its third season and scheduled to air this fall.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Last-chance hearing: Jan. 6 committee ...
  2. House passes bill protecting marriage ...
  3. Democrats want Biden to go ...
  4. These are the 47 House Republicans ...
  5. Jan. 6 panel says Secret Service ...
  6. Democrats including Pressley, ...
  7. GOP ramps up efforts to rein in Biden ...
  8. Webb telescope suffered ...
  9. Trump: ‘I want the Secret Service ...
  10. Dems second-guessing their strategic ...
  11. McConnell: Trump will face ...
  12. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  13. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  14. House Democrats tout bill to add four ...
  15. The 18 House Republicans who voted ...
  16. CEOs average pay in 2021 was 324 ...
  17. Trump-endorsed Cox wins Maryland GOP ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video