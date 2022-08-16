trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Mark Hoffman out as CNBC chief, KC Sullivan replacing him

by The Associated Press - 08/16/22 11:15 AM ET
FILE – CNBC’s Mark Hoffman appears during a panel discussion on the changing worlds of media and music at the eMerge Americas technology event in Miami Beach, Fla., on April 19, 2016. Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, with London-based executive KC Sullivan replacing him early next month, the network said on Tuesday. Hoffman was named president of the financial news network in 2005 and elevated to chairman in 2015. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran CNBC chief Mark Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, with London-based executive KC Sullivan replacing him early next month, the network said on Tuesday.

Hoffman was named president of the financial news network in 2005 and elevated to chairman in 2015.

“During his tenure, CNBC became a world leader and every year it has grown better and stronger,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.

Sullivan, who begins as CNBC president on Sept. 12, is currently president and managing director of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and has been based in London. He was in executive roles at NBC and CNBC for the decade before that.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  2. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  3. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  4. Spike in FBI threats unsettles the ...
  5. Dodge discontinuing gas-powered ...
  6. Weisselberg to plead guilty in Trump ...
  7. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  8. Trump attorney: Inventory list from ...
  9. First lady Jill Biden tests positive ...
  10. FDA finalizes rule to make hearing ...
  11. Liz Cheney approaches likely Wyoming ...
  12. Dog tests positive for monkeypox in ...
  13. Trump surprises some Republicans with ...
  14. Here are Trump’s shifting defenses ...
  15. Trump eyes big prize in taking down ...
  16. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  17. Trump has tarnished his ...
  18. The Memo: How the Trump saga is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video