Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning

by The Associated Press - 06/27/22 9:30 PM ET

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (AP) — Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER” in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual” who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie “The Preppie Murder.” The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including “”Mr. Saturday Night” with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night.” Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even.”

