Melissa Joan Hart says she helped ‘tiny kids’ flee shooting

by LISA BAUMANN, Associated Press - 03/29/23 9:33 PM ET
FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Melissa Joan Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Hart says she helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the school shooting in Nashville earlier this week. Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that she and her…

Actor Melissa Joan Hart said she and her husband helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the Nashville school shooting earlier this week.

Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School. She said she and her husband had been headed to her kids’ school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people.

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway,” she said, her voice breaking, “that were climbing out of the woods — that were trying to, um, escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Hart said she had moved to Nashville from Connecticut and that her kids had attended a school near Sandy Hook Elementary when 26 children were shot and killed there in 2012.

“This is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity. Luckily we are all OK,” she said.

She said she recorded the video Monday, but it was too raw to post that day.

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

A spokesperson for Hart, who has starred in sitcoms including “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking further comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

