trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Members of Queen, the Police, Rush to honor Taylor Hawkins

by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 06/15/22 9:09 AM ET
Taylor Hawkins
FILE – Musician Taylor Hawkins appears at One Love Malibu in Calabasas, Calif., on Dec. 2, 2018. Foo Fighters will honor the rock band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September — one in London and the other in Los Angeles. The twin shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Hawkins died March 25, 2022, during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The twin concerts for Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins will include Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, members of Queen, The Police, Rush, Kiss, The Pretenders, Motley Crue, Queens of the Stone Age, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Supergrass and comedian Dave Chappelle.

The shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

The London concert will have Gallagher, Jett, Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass and Chappelle. The Inglewood concert will have Cyrus, Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette, Nikki Sixx and Luke Spiller. Both concerts will feature Stewart Copeland, Geddy Lee, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Roger Taylor, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alex Lifeson, Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal and the surviving member of Foo Fighters.

Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting its sophomore album “The Colour & The Shape.”

He made his recording debut with Foo Fighters on 1999′s “There Is Nothing Left To Lose.” Hawkins played on every subsequent band album, including “One by One” and “In Your Honor,” and on hit singles like “Best of You.”

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  2. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  3. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  4. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  5. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  6. COVID-19 hits a US plateau: Why ...
  7. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  8. Biden to sign new LGBT executive ...
  9. Supreme Court dismisses GOP effort to ...
  10. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  11. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  12. Five takeaways from races in ...
  13. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  14. Chicago officials urge monkeypox ...
  15. Court document details Trump ...
  16. These are the 27 House Democrats who ...
  17. Principled Profit: The Hill’s ...
  18. Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press ...
Load more

Video

See all Video