trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Movie filming outside Trump grand jury court buildings

by AP - 03/24/23 7:24 PM ET
by AP - 03/24/23 7:24 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — If the drama happening inside the court buildings in lower Manhattan where a grand jury is pondering possible charges against former President Donald Trump isn’t enough, there’s going to be some outside as well this weekend — the filming of some movie scenes.

Notices went up around the buildings on Centre Street this week, saying parking was forbidden and certain streets would be closed off on Saturday and Sunday for filming connected to a Warner Bros. feature film called “Juliet.”

On Friday, tents went up and cranes for movie equipment were put in place along the street.

The area had already become somewhat of a media circus as the outcome of a grand jury investigation into hush money paid on Trump’s behalf in 2016 is awaited.

Neither Warner Bros. nor the city office that oversees filming would comment on details of what was planned for the movie shoot. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment said it was working with the New York Police Department on public safety issues.

It was reported widely that “Juliet” was the working title for the sequel to the movie “Joker,” a 2019 movie directed by Todd Phillips that included stars like Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene, Democrats offer tale-of-two-jails after visit with Jan. 6 defendants
  2. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  3. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  4. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  5. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  6. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  7. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  8. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  9. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  10. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  11. Trump to hold rally in Texas under shadow of possible indictment
  12. DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an ...
  13. Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post
  14. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  15. Idaho governor signs transgender bathroom bill
  16. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  17. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  18. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
Load more

Video

See all Video