trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Mozambicans march to honor protest rapper after his death

by TOM GOULD, Associated Press - 03/17/23 4:29 AM ET
by TOM GOULD, Associated Press - 03/17/23 4:29 AM ET

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambicans are planning marches across the country to honor Azagaia, a popular protest rapper and fierce government critic, who died last week.

Memorial marches are planned in every major city on Saturday for the musician who died after an epileptic seizure at the age of 38.

The nationwide demonstrations follow Azagaia’s funeral procession on Wednesday, in which thousands marched through the streets of Maputo, the capital, chanting protest slogans such as “resistance” and “power to the people.”

Riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd as it tried to carry Azagaia’s coffin past Ponta Vermelha, the official residence of the president.

Such mass demonstrations critical of President Filipe Nyusi’s government are rare in Mozambique.

“Azagaia was a hero of the people. More of a hero than the president, that is why we are taking him to the president’s house,” said Walter, a demonstrator who refused to give his last name for his safety. Speaking before the procession was dispersed, he said: “Nothing like this (march) has ever happened before.”

Azagaia, whose real name was Edson da Luz, was known for openly condemning government corruption in his music and garnered a large following, particularly among young people.

Commemorative marches are planned on Saturday in all of Mozambique’s 11 provinces, with tens of thousands expected to attend. However, police have refused to authorize a demonstration in the northern province of Cabo Delgado where the government has been fighting an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2017.

Authorities have told organizers in Cabo Delgado’s cities of Montepuez and Pemba that marches may be allowed on another day when public emotions have calmed down.

Mozambique has sometimes seen protests over the prices of fuel and bread but such mass demonstrations celebrating opposition activists are unusual.

The day after Azagaia died, a vigil was held in Maputo where hundreds came to hear tributes, many of which explicitly criticised the ruling party Frelimo.

”(Azagaia) never sided with any political party because he was the voice of the people,” Tirso Sitoe, an organiser of the vigil, told The Associated Press. “He showed us that things have not changed since independence (in 1975). The only thing that has changed is the colour of (the rulers’) skin.”

Azagaia achieved a passionate following, and notoriety, with songs such as “Povo no Poder” (“Power to the People”) which was released in 2008 during protests over rising fuel prices. The rapper accused politicians of stealing from ordinary people to fund their lives of luxury. It has since become an anthem of opposition to the government. Other songs commented on issues such as police brutality and drug trafficking.

In recognition of his popularity, Mozambican officials paid tribute to Azagaia.

“Mozambican music and culture are in mourning,” Mozambique’s minister of culture, Eldevina Materula, said.

Nonetheless, while he was alive Azagaia was often treated with hostility by the government. His songs were generally censored on state media and the Attorney General’s Office accused him of inciting violence following the release of “Povo no Poder.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  2. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  3. Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repair shop owner
  4. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  5. Trump hits DeSantis for payments to ‘non-entity’ conservative satire site ...
  6. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  7. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  8. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  9. Deb Haaland in difficult spot after Biden approves Alaska drilling
  10. ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crime of ...
  11. Trader Joe’s fruit product recalled, potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A
  12. New study cites Wuhan raccoon dogs as possible origin of COVID-19
  13. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  14. Charter school movement divided over religious Oklahoma proposal
  15. Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
  16. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
  17. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  18. Ahead of Xi-Putin meeting in Moscow, White House rejects cease-fire in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video