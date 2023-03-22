trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Newsmax returns to DirecTV, inks multiyear distribution deal

by The Associated Press - 03/22/23 3:11 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/22/23 3:11 PM ET
FILE – DirecTV logos are seen on flyers in North Andover, Mass., Aug. 6, 2009. Newsmax is returning to DirecTV after a dispute between the parties saw the conservative network removed from the satellite carrier. The companies said Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that they have now reached a multi-year distribution deal that will see the…

Newsmax is returning to DirecTV after a dispute between the parties saw the conservative network removed from the satellite carrier.

The duo were initially unable to agree to financial terms on an agreement, which led to DirecTV losing the rights to distribute Newsmax programming on Jan. 25.

The companies said Wednesday that they’ve now reached a multiyear distribution deal that will see the Newsmax channel return to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse starting on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

DirecTV emphasized in a statement that the dispute that led to dropping Newsmax was always entirely financial, and “never about limiting conservative voices.”

Newsmax agreed in its own statement, after initially suggesting its removal was censorship, a view that was echoed by many prominent conservative voices.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement that also credited DirecTV with helping “give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  2. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  3. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  4. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  5. GOP questions DeSantis attacks on Trump ahead of possible indictment
  6. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  7. Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey
  8. Manhattan grand jury not meeting Thursday in Trump probe
  9. Trump to appear on Hannity amid tensions with Fox News
  10. Watch live: TikTok CEO testifies before Congress
  11. Jordan expands probe into Manhattan DA with testimony requests from former ...
  12. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  13. Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for ...
  14. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  15. Rand Paul: ‘I wouldn’t vaccinate my children’
  16. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  17. Why China’s Xi is trying to play peacemaker in Ukraine
  18. Jack Daniel’s dispute against dog-toy company lands at Supreme Court 
Load more

Video

See all Video