trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

NFL RedZone channel will be available on DirecTV after agreement with NFL Media

by AP - 06/27/23 9:25 PM ET
by AP - 06/27/23 9:25 PM ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The NFL RedZone channel will be available to DirecTV customers for the first time as part of a multiyear renewal of its carriage agreement with NFL Media.

The renewal, which was announced on Tuesday, keeps NFL Network on DirecTV and adds distribution on DirecTV Stream and U-verse.

The NFL RedZone channel also will be carried on those platforms.

The NFL reached a seven-year agreement with Google last December to distribute the package to residential customers after it had been on DirecTV since 1994.

However, “Sunday Ticket” will continue to be available to restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses that have DirecTV for Business after it recently reached a multiyear agreement with EverPass Media.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  2. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  3. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  4. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  5. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  6. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  7. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  8. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  9. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  10. McCarthy races to repair relationship with Trump
  11. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  12. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  13. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  14. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  15. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  16. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
  17. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  18. Christie labels Trump ‘the cheapest S.O.B I’ve ever met in my life’
Load more

Video

See all Video