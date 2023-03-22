trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Once a TV show, ‘Smash’ to make its Broadway bow in 2024

by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 03/22/23 9:21 AM ET
by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 03/22/23 9:21 AM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — The glitzy, fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe that formed the heart of the TV show “Smash” will make the leap to an actual Broadway stage next season.

Producers said Wednesday that “Smash” is slated for Broadway in the 2024-25 season, welcome news to many of the show’s fans and the Broadway community who embraced its look at the inner workings of their industry.

“’Smash’ is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage,” said lead producer Steven Spielberg in a statement.

The new book for “Smash” will be co-written Tony-nominated Rick Elice, who penned “Jersey Boys,” and Tony-winner Bob Martin, who won for “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

No casting for the Broadway version was revealed. The series on NBC lasted two seasons starting in 2012 and starred Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, Christian Borle and Debra Messing. The songs included ““History is Made at Night,” “Let Me Be Your Star” and “Hang the Moon.”

Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, who wrote many of the songs for the TV show and whose credits include the Tony-winning score for the 2007 musical “Hairspray,” will continue with the stage adaptation, as will original choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who has gone on to choreograph “On The Town” and “Gigi.”

In the series — created by playwright Theresa Rebeck, who left after the first season — viewers watched the long process of casting, composing, mounting and rehearsing a Broadway-bound musical, “Bombshell.”

In the second season, a gritty, low-tech off-Broadway show called “Hit List” competed with “Bombshell” for the Tony Award. Since “Hit List” songs included writing credits for Drew Gasparini, Joe Iconis, Andrew McMahon, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Lucie Silvas — in addition to Shaiman and Wittman — it seems that the “Hit List” part of the fictional tale will not make it to “Smash” on Broadway.

The new musical will be helmed by five-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman. Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron join Spielberg as lead producers.

“Ever since the show ended in 2012, not a week goes by that someone doesn’t ask us when will they see Smash as a musical. We think we’ve come up with something the die-hard series fans will love but that will also be exciting for people who never saw an episode of the show,” Meron said in a statement.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  3. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  4. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  5. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  6. Biden designates new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
  7. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  8. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
  9. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  10. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  11. Former aide says Trump has ‘learned nothing’ from Jan. 6
  12. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  13. Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case
  14. DeSantis steps up his Trump counter-punches
  15. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  16. DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot ...
  17. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  18. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
Load more

Video

See all Video