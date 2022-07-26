trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of July 18

by The Associated Press - 07/26/22 8:42 PM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the week of July 18-24, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Fox, 7.51 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.15 million.

3. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 6.13 million.

4. “Home Run Derby” (8:19 p.m. EDT), ESPN, 6 million.

5. Jan. 6 hearing (8:01 p.m. EDT), MSNBC, 4.88 million.

6. Jan. 6 hearing (10:46 p.m. EDT), MSNBC, 4.27 million.

7. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.21 million.

8. “Attack on the Capitol” (Jan. 6 hearings), ABC, 3.98 million.

9. “Home Run Derby” (7:56 p.m. EDT), ESPN, 3.89 million.

10. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.62 million.

11. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.58 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.54 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.359 million.

14. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.359 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.358 million.

16. “FBI,” CBS, 3.31 million.

17. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.25 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.22 million.

19. “Attack on Democracy” (Jan. 6 hearings), CNN, 3.18 million.

20. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.06 million.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  2. Chris Cuomo tapped to host prime-time ...
  3. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  4. Warren returns to campaign spotlight
  5. Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion ...
  6. White House says Biden will make ...
  7. Buttigieg edges out Biden among ...
  8. Why some Supreme Court justices are ...
  9. Manchin and the Supreme Court told ...
  10. Lawmakers ask watchdog to step aside ...
  11. Trump tiptoes closer to new White ...
  12. Polling shows tight races for ...
  13. Jan. 6 panel’s Trump evidence ...
  14. Democrats warn Fed’s rate hikes may ...
  15. Trump in DC speech calls for death ...
  16. Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Oz ...
  17. Mitch McConnell’s historic ...
  18. Nearly one in three Americans say it ...
Load more

Video

See all Video