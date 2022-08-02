trending:

Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of July 25

by The Associated Press - 08/02/22 7:03 PM ET

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.47 million.

2. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 6.04 million.

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.53 million.

4. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.07 million.

5. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.01 million.

6. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.96 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.77 million.

8. “FBI,” CBS, 2.58 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.55 million.

10. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.49 million.

11. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.39 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.29 million.

13. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.19 million.

14. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.17 million.

15. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.15 million.

16. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.09 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.09 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.03 million.

19. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 3.02 million.

20. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 3.02 million.

