trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Principal resigns after complaints on ‘David’ statue nudity

by AP - 03/24/23 4:38 PM ET
by AP - 03/24/23 4:38 PM ET
FILE – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speak during a press conference in front of Michelangelo’s “David statue” after their bilateral summit in Florence, Italy, Jan. 23, 2015. A Florida charter school principal has been forced to resign after a parent complained sixth graders were exposed to pornography during…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida charter school principal has been forced to resign after a parent complained sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art that included Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the principal, Hope Carrasquilla, of Tallahassee Classical School resigned this week after an ultimatum from the school board’s chairman.

One parent complained the material was pornographic and two other parents said they wanted to be notified of the lesson before it was given to their children, Carrasquilla said. The instruction also included Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam” painting and Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus.”

“It saddens me that my time here had to end this way,” Carrasquilla told the paper.

The “David” statue’s nudity has been part of a centuries-old debate about art pushing boundaries and the rules of censorship. In the 1500s, metal fig leaves covered the genitals of statues like David when the Roman Catholic Church deemed nudity as immodest and obscene.

The kerfuffle in Florida also prompted social media users to point out similarities to a 1990s episode of “The Simpsons” where characters debate the censorship of the “David” statue.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene, Democrats offer tale-of-two-jails after visit with Jan. 6 defendants
  2. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  3. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  4. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  5. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  6. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  7. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  8. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  9. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  10. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  11. Trump to hold rally in Texas under shadow of possible indictment
  12. DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an ...
  13. Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post
  14. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  15. Idaho governor signs transgender bathroom bill
  16. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  17. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  18. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
Load more

Video

See all Video