trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Publisher of The Believer raises $300,000, exceeding goal

by HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press - 07/13/22 3:53 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — McSweeney’s has raised just over $300,000 — exceeding its goal by $25,000 — in the two months since announcing it was buying back The Believer, the acclaimed literary publication that nearly went out of business last year.

Around 1,500 people gave money for the Kickstarter campaign, averaging roughly $200 per contribution.

“Work like ours requires an engaged group of supporters and readers who believe in what we’re doing and stand behind it,” McSweeney’s’ publisher and executive director, Amanda Uhle, said in a statement Wednesday.

The money will help McSweeney’s, an independent publisher based in San Francisco, pay for staffing, operations and contributing writers, according to Uhle.

The Believer, launched by McSweeney’s in 2003, has published works by Anne Carson, Nick Hornby, Leslie Jamison and many others. After McSweeney’s sold the magazine in 2017 to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), The Believer endured financial struggles, an editor-in-chief’s departure amid allegations that he exposed himself, its near closure in 2021 and the sale to a digital marketing company, that at one point included an article — the subject of much internet anger — titled “25 Best Hookup Sites for Flings, New Trysts, and Casual Dating” on The Believer’s website.

In May, McSweeney’s repurchased the magazine from Paradise Media and its CEO Ian Moe.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel changed script for star ...
  2. Trump says he’s made up his mind ...
  3. ‘Ready for Ron’ means ready for ...
  4. GOP senator blocks bill to protect ...
  5. Indiana AG says state will look at ...
  6. Capitol Police officer injured on ...
  7. Warnock, Kemp lead in respective ...
  8. New proposed rule could transform ...
  9. Budowsky: The US Supreme Court is on ...
  10. Manchin pumps brakes: Bill ‘needs ...
  11. Texas sues Biden administration over ...
  12. These are the states where the ...
  13. Swalwell presses anti-abortion ...
  14. Battle lines emerge over out-of-state ...
  15. Trump fires back after Musk says ...
  16. Democrats see Senate as silver lining ...
  17. Pavlich: Americans not where Dems ...
  18. House approves measure to monitor ...
Load more

Video

See all Video