trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah team up for audio book release

by The Associated Press - 07/18/22 8:38 AM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah have a few jokes to share — in audio only.

Bloom, the Emmy-winning star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and Pharoah, the former “Saturday Night Live” performer, serve as co-hosts of the audio book release “Kiss & Tell: Stand Up and Stories About Love, Sex, Etc.” The book draws from a special taping last year in Los Angeles, with guest comics including Danielle Perez, the Sklar Brothers and Chinedu Unaka.

“Kiss & Tell” comes out Sept. 20, through Kevin Hart’s media company Hartbeat, in partnership with Simon & Schuster Audio.

“There is nothing more universal than relationships, and it was so much fun spending a night with this amazing group of comedians, talking about the hilarious highs and lows of the romantic journey,” Bloom said in a statement Monday. “Also, this audio book is a public and binding record of Jay agreeing to go on a date with me in 60 years.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Trump counsel gears up for ...
  2. Frustrated Democrats mull drastic ...
  3. Cracks form in Biden’s Senate ...
  4. Deleted Secret Service texts to be ...
  5. House to vote on Respect for Marriage ...
  6. It’s time for the Democratic ...
  7. Federal agencies lay the groundwork ...
  8. Democrats’ bad policies are ...
  9. GOP Senate candidate arrested for ...
  10. Fauci to retire before the end of ...
  11. Former GOP Sen. Simpson in ...
  12. Juan Williams: McConnell teeters on ...
  13. The left’s abortion infowars have ...
  14. Bannon’s trial over defying Jan. 6 ...
  15. Is COVID-19 living in your freezer?
  16. Rep. Jody Hice subpoenaed in Georgia ...
  17. Harris says rights under assault from ...
  18. Young voters flee Biden — but who ...
Load more

Video

See all Video