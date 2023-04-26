trending:

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies in California prison stabbing

by AP - 04/26/23 8:24 PM ET
This March 30, 3023, photo provided by The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Jaime Brugada Valdez also know as MoneySign Suede. Authorities and his lawyer say the rapper has died after being stabbed in a shower at a California prison. The 22-year-old rapper, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 and died at a prison medical facility. (The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) =
SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said.

Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility.

The agency didn’t detail his injuries but said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

“They said it was a stabbing to the neck,” Valdez’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.

Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September, the Times said.

The Monterey County prison houses more than 4,000 minimum- and medium-security inmates.

Valdez was sent there after being sentenced in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

