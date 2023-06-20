trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia

by AP - 06/20/23 11:33 AM ET
by AP - 06/20/23 11:33 AM ET
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The rapper Quando Rondo has been jailed after being indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was behind bars in the Chatham County jail Tuesday. According to court records, he has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. The indictment charged Bowman with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60’s.” Other charges say Bowman conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Bowman’s attorney, Joshua Pine, declined to make an immediate comment when reached by phone Tuesday.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  2. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  3. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  4. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  5. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  6. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  7. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  8. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  9. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  10. Boebert moves to force vote on impeaching Biden over handling of border
  11. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
  12. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  13. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  14. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  15. Revamped Schiff censure resolution to get vote on Wednesday
  16. Biden calls Chinese president a ‘dictator’
  17. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  18. Trump knocks DeSantis for disloyalty in Fox interview
Load more

Video

See all Video