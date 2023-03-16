trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Ringgold, Unterberg, Vendler to be honored by arts academy

by AP - 03/16/23 10:50 AM ET
by AP - 03/16/23 10:50 AM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-visual artist Faith Ringgold, poetry critic Helen Hennessy Vendler and photographer Susan Unterberg will be honored this spring at the American Academy of Arts and Letters ‘ annual awards and induction ceremony.

The academy, an honorary society based in Upper Manhattan, announced the awards Thursday.

Ringgold, known for her paintings, sculpture and intricate narrative quilts and her themes of social justice, will receive a Gold Medal for Painting. Vendler, who has been cited for championing the works of Seamus Heaney, Jorie Graham and many others, will be given a Gold Medal for Belles Lettres and Criticism. Unterberg will be presented an award for Distinguished Service to the Arts, in recognition of her founding the organization Anonymous Was a Woman, which since 1996 has provided grants to artists who identify as women.

“In addition to their own remarkable talent as creative artists, these three recipients have dedicated parts of their careers to furthering the work of other artists, be it through criticism and essays that taught a public how to read and understand poetry, art and activism that helped make space for Black women artists, or innovative awards that have recognized hundreds of women artists,” the academy’s president, Kwame Anthony Appiah, said in a statement.

“This year’s recipients reflect the inevitable dialectic between individual creativity and community in the life of the arts.”

The ceremony is scheduled for May 24 at the academy, which also will formally welcome its new members, among them author Percival Everett, dancer-choreographer Yvonne Rainer and the playwright-actor Anna Deavere Smith.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  2. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  3. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  4. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  5. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  6. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  7. Majority of Senate Republicans disagree with DeSantis on Ukraine, says Thune 
  8. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  9. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  10. Trump campaign blasts Manhattan DA ‘witch hunt’ as possibility of ...
  11. Trump weighs in on proposed golf ball limitations: ‘What a mess’
  12. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  13. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  14. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  15. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks in $30 billion plan
  16. Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
  17. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  18. Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
Load more

Video

See all Video