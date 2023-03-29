trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Russia puts Pussy Riot member on wanted list for criminals

by AP - 03/29/23 2:07 PM ET
by AP - 03/29/23 2:07 PM ET

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have put a member of the Pussy Riot punk group on a wanted list for criminal suspects as the Kremlin works to stifle political dissent.

Russian news outlet Mediazona discovered an entry for Nadezhda Tolokonnikova in the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted individuals on Wednesday. The entry, also reviewed by The Associated Press, said Tolokonnikova faces criminal charges, but it didn’t specify what the charges are.

Tolokonnikova became widely known for taking part in a 2012 Pussy Riot protest inside Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral. She spent nearly two years in prison.

Earlier this month Russia’s top human rights lawyer, Pavel Chikov, said a criminal case had been launched against Tolokonnikova on the charge of offending religious believers’ feelings, which became a criminal offense in Russia after the 2012 Pussy Riot protest.

Tolokonnikova has left Russia. In 2021, the Russian government designated her as a “foreign agent,” a label that brings additional government scrutiny and carries pejorative connotations that can discredit the recipients.

Russian authorities have applied the designation to independent media outlets and opposition activists.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  5. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  6. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  7. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  8. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  9. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  12. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  13. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  14. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  15. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  16. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  17. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  18. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
Load more

Video

See all Video