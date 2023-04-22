trending:

Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage

by AP - 04/22/23 12:42 PM ET
FILE - Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says, Saturday, April 22, 2023.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Shannen Doherty participates in Fox’s “BH90210” panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says, Saturday, April 22, 2023.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Shannen Doherty of hit shows “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” publicist Leslie Sloane said in an emailed statement Saturday. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”

In early 2020, Doherty, now 52, announced that she was battling a recurrence of breast cancer that had progressed to stage four, calling it “a bitter pill to swallow.”

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do,” Doherty told “Good Morning America.”

The actor first revealed she had breast cancer in 2015 and has charted her battle with the disease on social media.

Doherty did not refer to the divorce development on Instagram, but in a post Friday wrote: “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect.”

In October 2021, a federal jury in Los Angeles awarded Doherty $6.3 million in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm, her insurance carrier, failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire. The jury found the failure to pay policy benefits for Doherty’s Malibu home “unreasonable and without proper cause.”

In her statement, Sloane, Doherty’s publicist, suggested contacting Iswarienko’s agent for elaboration, whom she identified as Collier Grimm. Grimm did not immediately reply to a message for comment.

