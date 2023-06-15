trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s death

by AP - 06/15/23 11:41 AM ET
by AP - 06/15/23 11:41 AM ET

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend in Iowa.

Justin Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in April in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, and was sentenced Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported.

Wright, 34, also known as J Wright, founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011. His company worked with artists that included Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll and DJ Khalid, and he became a multi-platinum songwriter working with those acts.

Bibbs, an aspiring singer from Durham, North Carolina, was shot to death on May 9, 2021, at a home in Davenport, Iowa. At the sentencing hearing, Bibbs’ father, Thomas Bibbs, said Wright killed his daughter over $70. The two had been dating for a few months.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said Wright and Bibbs were in Davenport visiting Wright’s relatives.

Wright did not speak during the sentencing hearing. When his mother asked if she could say goodbye to her son as he was being escorted out, a deputy shook his head no and kept walking.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
  2. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  3. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  5. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  6. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  7. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  8. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  9. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  10. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  11. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  12. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  13. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  14. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  15. White House blasts Tuberville’s hold on military nominations
  16. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  17. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  18. DeSantis responds to Newsom debate remarks: ‘Stop pussyfooting around’
Load more

Video

See all Video