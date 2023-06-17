trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Stones frontman Mick Jagger, girlfriend have Florida house up for sale

by AP - 06/17/23 5:24 PM ET
by AP - 06/17/23 5:24 PM ET

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale.

A listing on Realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million — and it looks like the Jagger connection is a key selling point.

“You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” the listing overview says, quoting part of the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards in 1969. “This magnificent, custom-built Rutenberg home in the premier gated community of The Lake Club was designed with privacy in mind.”

Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020. The property was registered to Hamrick and was chosen mainly because her family lives in the area. Its original purchase price was $1.2 million in 2010.

The overview says the home covers more than 5,700 square feet (529 square meters) in living space and includes features such as a heated saltwater pool, three balconies and a bell tower, top quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments and a large media room with a wet bar.

“The possibilities for that room are endless,” the listing says.

Jagger, the 79-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and Hamrick, 36, have a 6-year-old son together, Deveraux. They also reside in New York City among other places around the world. Jagger and Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, have been together since 2014.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  3. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  4. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  5. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  6. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  7. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  8. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  9. More Republicans want to take the fight to Mexico’s cartels. Experts say ...
  10. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  11. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  12. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  13. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  14. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  15. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  16. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  17. Biden warns union workers in first 2024 rally: GOP is ‘coming for your jobs’
  18. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
Load more

Video

See all Video