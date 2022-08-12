trending:

Two years after Zoom incident, Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN

by The Associated Press - 08/12/22 6:45 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Toobin, who rejoined CNN as a legal analyst after stepping away in the wake of exposing himself to colleagues in a Zoom call, said Friday that he was leaving the network after 20 years.

Toobin announced the move in a tweet, saying he was glad to spend his last day on the air with friends Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.

“Love all my former colleagues,” he wrote.

Toobin was fired by The New Yorker magazine in 2020 after the news came out that he was spotted masturbating on a Zoom call with magazine employees. Toobin said he didn’t realize his camera was on, and apologized for the incident.

CNN brought him back on the air eight months after the incident took place.

Toobin had been with CNN since 2002 and is the author of several books, most recently “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” published in August 2020. His 1996 book, “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” was adapted into an FX series.

