trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

UK authorities charge man arrested at castle with crossbow

by The Associated Press - 08/02/22 11:14 AM ET
FILE – Police guard the Henry VIII gate to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. British prosecutors have charged on Tuesday. Aug. 2, 2022, a man with intending to “injure or alarm” Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day of 2021. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged under the Treason Act after allegedly being caught with a crossbow on the palace grounds. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to “injure or alarm” Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged under the Treason Act after allegedly being caught with a crossbow on the palace grounds.

Chail, from Southampton, has been charged with “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty.” That is an offense under section 2 of the Treason Act of 1842. He has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Chail is in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 17.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  2. DOD ‘wiped’ phones of Trump-era ...
  3. OAN’s troubles spark questions for ...
  4. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  5. Sinema leaves Democrats in suspense
  6. Manchin, Sinema ‘exchanging text’ ...
  7. Hawley vows to vote 'no' on adding ...
  8. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  9. Dee Snider rips Kari Lake as ...
  10. Walker says he will debate Warnock in ...
  11. Pelosi says US will not abandon ...
  12. Manchin, Fox News host get ...
  13. Nearly three quarters of millennials ...
  14. Rand Paul says veteran toxic exposure ...
  15. Republicans look for escape hatch ...
  16. Democratic anxiety grows over ...
  17. The real reason Xi is upset over ...
  18. Georgians can claim an embryo as a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video