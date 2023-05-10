trending:

Oprah teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness

by HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press - 05/10/23 10:05 AM ET
This cover image released by Portfolio Books shows “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey, to be published Sept. 12 by Portfolio Books (Portfolio Books via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s latest book project is one she helped write. Winfrey has teamed with the author, educator and Atlantic columnist Arthur C. Brooks on “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” to be published Sept. 12 by Portfolio Books.

“I started reading Arthur Brooks’ column ‘How to Build a Life’ during the early days of the pandemic,” Winfrey said in a statement released Wednesday by Portfolio, a Penguin Random House imprint. “I found myself happily anticipating each week’s lesson, which turned out to be a recipe for growing forward. When I discovered he taught happiness at Harvard, I wanted to extend that to the rest of us.”

Brooks, who teaches a “Leadership and Happiness” class at Harvard, said in a statement that he had long admired Winfrey, who last year praised his bestseller “From Strength to Strength” and interviewed him for her “Super Soul” podcast.

“As a social scientist, I look at the data and evidence on what leads to the greatest happiness, while Oprah knows how to reach people at the most important critical points in their lives,” he said. “This book will introduce readers to the incredible science of happiness, based on the best research available.”

Other books written or co-written by Winfrey include “What I Know for Sure,” “The Path Made Clear” and “Food, Health and Happiness.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

