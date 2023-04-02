trending:

Winners of the London stage 2023 Olivier Awards

by AP - 04/02/23 4:51 PM ET
Paul Mescal, winner of the Best Actor award for “A Streetcar Named Desire”, poses for photographers in the winner’s room during the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2023 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Prima Facie”

New Musical: “Standing at the Sky’s Edge”

New Comedy: “My Neighbor Totoro”

Family Show: “Hey Duggee The Live Theater Show”

Revival: “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Musical Revival: “Oklahoma!”

Actress-Play: Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Actor-Play: Paul Mescal, “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Actress-Musical: Katie Brayben, “Tammy Faye

Actor-Musical: Arthur Darvill, “Oklahoma!”

Supporting Actor-Play: Will Keen, “Patriots”

Supporting Actress-Play: Anjana Vasan, “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Beverley Knight, “Sylvia”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Zubin Varla, “Tammy Faye”

Director: Phelim McDermott, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Original score or new orchestrations: Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, “Standing at the Sky’s Edge”

Theater Choreography: Matt Cole, “Newsies”

New Opera Production: “Alcina” at the Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: William Kentridge for “Sibyl”

New Dance Production: Ivan Michael Blackstock’s “Traplord”

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Dickson Mbi

Set Design: Tom Pye, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Lighting Design: Jessica Hun Hang Yun, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Sound Design: Tony Gayle, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Costume Design: Kimie Nakano, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “The P Word,” Bush Theatre

Lifetime Achievement: Derek Jacobi

Special Award: Arlene Phillips

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

