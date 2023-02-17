trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

33 million kids vaccinated against polio in southern Africa

by FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press - 02/17/23 12:40 PM ET
by FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press - 02/17/23 12:40 PM ET

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — More than 33 million children in several southern African countries have been vaccinated against polio, part of ongoing efforts to eradicate the infectious paralytic disease that has been largely contained in much of the world, the World Health Organization announced on Friday.

About 80 million drops of the inoculation have been placed in the mouths of children across Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe since the launch of an emergency response in March last year, WHO said in a statement.

Malawi detected the wild poliovirus disease in a young child in its capital, Lilongwe, in February last year — the first time the strain was reported in Africa in five years. The virus spread to neighboring Mozambique, causing other countries in the region to be on alert.

Africa was certified as free of indigenous wild polio in 2020, according to WHO, which says the recent strain originated from Pakistan. The South Asian country and its neighbor, Afghanistan, are the only two countries where the virus is still entrenched.

In the latest outbreak, Malawi has reported one case while Mozambique has recorded eight. Mozambique recorded the last confirmed case in August 2022, said WHO.

Although polio has been spreading in numerous African countries in recent years, those outbreaks were linked to viruses originally contained in vaccines, not to the wild virus. In very rare instances, the live virus in the oral polio vaccine can mutate into a version capable of causing epidemics, particularly in populations that haven’t been immunized.

Polio spreads mostly from person to person or through contaminated water. It attacks the nervous system and can sometimes paralyze people within hours. The disease mostly affects children under five.

Vaccinations will continue in southern Africa “so that every child receives the protection they need,” WHO’s Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said.

At least five vaccination rounds are planned for this year following 19 that took place last year, she said, adding that the region has “made huge efforts” to strengthen polio detection and control the spread of the virus.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  5. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  6. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  7. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  8. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  9. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  10. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  11. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  12. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  15. Finger-pointing flies from lawmakers over Ohio train derailment and spill
  16. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  17. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  18. What to know about the chemicals in the Ohio train derailment
Load more

Video

See all Video