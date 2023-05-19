trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops

by MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press - 05/19/23 4:20 PM ET
by MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press - 05/19/23 4:20 PM ET
FILE - This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rod-shaped Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. On Friday, May 19, 2023, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported another death and several more cases of vision loss from illnesses linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. (Janice Haney Carr/CDC via AP, File)
FILE – This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rod-shaped Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. On Friday, May 19, 2023, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported another death and several more cases of vision loss from illnesses linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. (Janice Haney Carr/CDC via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials reported another death and several more cases of vision loss from illnesses linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria.

The bacteria has infected 81 people, including four who died and 14 who lost vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. That’s up from three deaths and eight cases of vision loss reported in March. The CDC also said four people have undergone surgery to remove an eyeball due to the infections.

The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it — Pseudomonas aeruginosa — is resistant to standard antibiotics.

Investigators say most of the patients had used certain brands of eyedrops, and products from EzriCare and Delsam Pharma were recalled in February. At least seven patients were diagnosed after the recall.

After the recall, U.S. health inspectors visited the plant in India that made the eyedrops and uncovered problems with how the drops were made and tested, including inadequate sterility measures.

Cases have been reported from 18 states — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  2. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  3. Colorado GOP fears it’s ceding ground to Democrats
  4. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  5. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  8. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  9. Bipartisan lawmakers introduce legislation requiring AM radios in new cars
  10. George Santos lists himself as treasurer of his campaign after indictment
  11. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
  12. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  13. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  14. The progressive-left mob has come for Daniel Penny
  15. Debt ceiling talks resume despite GOP frustrations 
  16. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  17. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  18. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
Load more

Video

See all Video