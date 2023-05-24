trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

CDC: 2 dead of suspected cases of meningitis after surgeries in Mexico, over 200 patients at risk

by AP - 05/24/23 11:23 PM ET
by AP - 05/24/23 11:23 PM ET
FILE - Motorists pay toll at Gateway International Bridge, March 6, 2023, in Brownsville, Texas, to cross into Matamoros, Mexico. Federal officials say more than 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures at clinics in a Mexico border city. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, May 24, 2023 it is collaborating with the Mexican Ministry of Health and U.S. state and local health departments to respond to the outbreak among patients who traveled to Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)
FILE – Motorists pay toll at Gateway International Bridge, March 6, 2023, in Brownsville, Texas, to cross into Matamoros, Mexico. Federal officials say more than 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures at clinics in a Mexico border city. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, May 24, 2023 it is collaborating with the Mexican Ministry of Health and U.S. state and local health departments to respond to the outbreak among patients who traveled to Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say more than 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures at clinics in a Mexico border city.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it is collaborating with the Mexican Ministry of Health and U.S. state and local health departments to respond to the outbreak among patients who traveled to Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

Officials have identified and closed two clinics linked to the outbreak, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3.

The Mexican Ministry of Health sent the CDC a list of 221 U.S. patients who might be at risk for meningitis based on their recorded surgical procedures at either clinic from January to May 13. Three additional patients not on the list have also been identified, bringing the total of people in the United States known to have potential exposure to 224, the CDC said.

The CDC is working with more than two dozen state and local health departments to contact people with potential exposure and urge them to go to their nearest medical facility for testing. Meningitis testing includes an MRI and a lumbar puncture, also called a spinal tap.

Last week, the CDC issued a warning to U.S. residents to cancel surgeries in Matamoros, saying five people from Texas who had procedures there developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis. One of them died. A second person with a suspected case has also died, the CDC said Wednesday.

Meningitis is the swelling of the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord and should be treated urgently. Symptoms include fever, headache, a stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion and sensitivity to light. Cases of meningitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, trauma or fungi.

Patients in the Texas cases started showing symptoms three days to six weeks after surgery in Matamoros.

People leaving the U.S. for prescription drugs, dental procedures, surgeries and other medical treatment — also known as medical tourism — is common, experts say. Mexico, Canada, India and Thailand are all popular destinations.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  6. House leaves town with no debt ceiling deal
  7. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
  8. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  9. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  10. Boebert on birth control: ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid’
  11. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  12. DeSantis scrambles to right the ship after rocky 2024 launch
  13. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  14. Biden assures Americans on Social Security, VA as debt default date nears
  15. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  16. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  17. CDC: 2 dead, hundreds may be at risk of fungal meningitis after surgeries in ...
  18. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
Load more

Video

See all Video