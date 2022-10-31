trending:

CDC director tests positive for COVID again

by MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press - 10/31/22 1:10 PM ET
10/31/22 1:10 PM ET
Rochelle Walensky
FILE – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update on the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walensky has tested positive again for COVID-19, with mild symptoms Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the CDC on Monday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday and is isolating at her home in Massachusetts, the CDC said Monday.

Walensky, 53, first tested positive on Oct. 21. She took a course of the antiviral pill Paxlovid, and later tested negative. But the symptoms returned and Walensky is again in isolation, working and holding virtual meetings, the CDC said.

Paxlovid has proven effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk, including older people and those who are immune compromised. But the pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults. Some who take the drug have experienced a return of symptoms after completing Paxlovid’s five-day regimen of pills.

CDC officials said Walensky is up to date on her vaccines.

Walensky took over the CDC in January 2021. She is one of several U.S. health officials who have gotten COVID-19.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

