trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

China says 239 people died from COVID-19 in June in a significant uptick

by AP - 07/06/23 2:44 AM ET
by AP - 07/06/23 2:44 AM ET
FILE - A woman wearing a face mask carries a child as they walk at a public park in Beijing, on June 1, 2023. China reported Thursday, July 6, 2023 that 239 people died from COVID-19 in June in a significant uptick months after it lifted most containment measures. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE – A woman wearing a face mask carries a child as they walk at a public park in Beijing, on June 1, 2023. China reported Thursday, July 6, 2023 that 239 people died from COVID-19 in June in a significant uptick months after it lifted most containment measures. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Thursday that 239 people died from COVID-19 in June in a significant uptick months after it lifted most containment measures.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 164 deaths in May and none at all in April and March.

China started employing a “zero-COVID” containment strategy in early 2020 and credits the strict lockdowns, quarantines, border closures and compulsory mass testing with significantly saving lives.

But the measures were lifted suddenly in December with little preparation, leading to a final surge in which about 60,000 people died, according to the official toll. Deaths this year peaked in January and February, hitting a high of 4,273 on Jan, 4, but then declined gradually to zero on Feb. 23, according to the Chinese CDC.

Chinese health officials didn’t say whether they expect the trend to continue or if they would recommend for preventative measures to be restored.

Two of the deaths in June were from respiratory failure caused by infection, while the CDC said the others involved underlying conditions. Those can include diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and other chronic illnesses.

Between Jan. 3, 2020, and July 5, 2023, China reported 99,292,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 121,490 deaths to the World Health Organization.

Experts estimate that many hundreds of thousands of people, perhaps more, may have died in China — far higher than the official toll, but still a significantly lower death rate than in the United States and Europe.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  6. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  7. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  8. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  9. Democratic Wisconsin governor guts Republican tax cut before signing state ...
  10. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  11. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  12. DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House
  13. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  14. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  15. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  16. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  17. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  18. DeSantis doubles down amid criticism over Trump-LGBTQ video
Load more