trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19

by The Associated Press - 11/01/22 1:50 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/01/22 1:50 PM ET
Joe Biden
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona answers questions with President Joe Biden as they leave an event about the student debt relief in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Oct. 17, 2022. Cardona has tested positive for COVID-19 the Education Department says on Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s education secretary has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miguel Cardona, who has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus, tested positive Tuesday and has mild symptoms, the Education Department said in a statement.

He tested positive the morning after he attended Halloween festivities at the White House. Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a trick-or-treat event at the White House on Monday, but the Education Department said they are not close contacts of Cardona, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cardona, 47, separately welcomed elementary school trick-or-treaters to the Education Department on Monday and later spoke at the Association of Art Museum Directors’ annual meeting.

The education chief will continue attending meetings and performing his duties while working remotely and in isolation, his agency said. He will return to in-person meetings when he tests negative.

Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have gotten COVID-19, including CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fetterman has path to victory one ...
  2. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  3. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  4. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  5. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
  6. The seven people with most at stake ...
  7. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  8. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  9. Trump aims to seize credit for GOP ...
  10. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  11. Supreme Court clears way for Graham ...
  12. Conspiracy theories aided by ...
  13. How the impending red wave could ...
  14. Arizona’s Libertarian Senate ...
  15. Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi ...
  16. Federal watchdog finds Architect of ...
  17. GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s ...
  18. Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada ...
Load more

Video

See all Video