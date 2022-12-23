trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won’t cause abortion

by AMANDA SEITZ, Associated Press - 12/23/22 6:27 PM ET
by AMANDA SEITZ, Associated Press - 12/23/22 6:27 PM ET
FILE – A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.

The federal agency said it will remove references on the contraception’s packaging that claim, without scientific evidence, that the pill prevents a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb.

The new labels are intended to further distinguish the emergency contraception — also known as the morning after pill — from abortion pills, which end a pregnancy after a fertilized egg has implanted in the lining of a woman’s uterus.

In a memo released Friday, the FDA clarified that taking Plan B pills is not the same as an abortion, a fact that has long been understood in the medical community.

“Evidence does not support that the drug affects implantation or maintenance of a pregnancy after implantation, therefore it does not terminate a pregnancy,” the FDA said in its statement.

The agency added that the emergency contraception works similarly to birth control in preventing pregnancy, but contains a higher dose of levonorgestrel. The pill prevents ovulation.

About a quarter of women say they’ve used emergency contraception pills at some point, according to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control released last year.

Still, concern has swirled that access to emergency contraception such as Plan B might be limited in some states, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion this summer. Nevada’s Republican governor-elect said he’d consider banning the pill during a debate this year. School clinics in Idaho also prohibited the pills under a law banning public funding for “abortion related services” last year.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Plan B for use up to 72 hours, or three days, after unprotected sex. Women are able to get the emergency contraception over the counter.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  2. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  3. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  4. Mike Lindell questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
  5. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
  6. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  7. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding ...
  8. With eyes on DOJ, a complex path for Trump Jan. 6 prosecution
  9. Jan. 6 Committee’s new report flips a script on history
  10. Republicans navigate tricky relations with a damaged Trump
  11. Five highlights from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Congress just ...
  12. Arizona judge dismisses GOP AG candidate’s election challenge
  13. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  14. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  15. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  16. Emhoff battles antisemitism as historic ‘first’ on White House team 
  17. Proxy voting goes out with a bang in the House
  18. These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus
Load more

Video

See all Video