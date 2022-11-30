trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

FDA clears 1st fecal transplant treatment for gut infection

by MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press - 11/30/22 6:07 PM ET
by MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press - 11/30/22 6:07 PM ET
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. U.S. officials on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, have approved the first pharmaceutical-grade version of the so-called “fecal transplant” procedures that doctors have increasingly used against a hard-to-treat intestinal infections. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first pharmaceutical-grade version of the so-called fecal transplant procedures that doctors have increasingly used against hard-to-treat intestinal infections.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Rebyota for adults who have trouble fighting off infections with Clostridium difficile, commonly referred to as C. diff, a bacteria that causes nausea, cramping and diarrhea. The infection is particularly dangerous when it reoccurs and is linked to about 15,000 to 30,000 deaths a year.

For more than a decade, some U.S. doctors have used stool samples from healthy donors to treat the condition. The healthy bacteria from donors’ gut has been shown to help recipients fight off C. diff bacteria. The procedure has grown more common as many patients no longer respond to traditional antibiotics.

But the proliferation of stool banks and fecal transplant practitioners across the country has created regulatory headaches for the FDA, which doesn’t traditionally regulate doctors’ medical procedures. The FDA has rarely intervened, provided stool donors are carefully screened for potential infectious diseases.

The new therapy from Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. is manufactured at a facility in Minnesota from stool donations that are screened for dozens of infections and viruses. The therapy is delivered via the rectum by health professionals as a one-time procedure.

The FDA said it approved the treatment based on results from two studies in which 70% of patients taking Rebyota saw their symptoms resolve after eight weeks, compared with 58% of patients getting a placebo.

The new treatment is only for patients who have already taken a course of antibiotics for recurrent infection. The condition is more common in seniors and people with weakened immune systems.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  4. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  5. These are the House members who broke from their parties on rail strike ...
  6. House panel gets Trump tax returns
  7. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  8. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  9. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  10. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  11. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  12. DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism ...
  13. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  14. Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by ...
  15. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  16. Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five ...
  17. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  18. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
Load more

Video

See all Video