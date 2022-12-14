trending:

AP Health

For now, judge won’t stop NYC mayor’s homeless removal plans

by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 3:55 PM ET
Homelessness union organizer at Vocal-NY Celina Trowell, right, speaks at a rally Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in New York. Advocates for people with mental illnesses protested New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to force people from the streets and into mental health treatment. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment.

In a written order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan said there was currently no evidence that irreparable harm would likely occur before he rules on a request after exploring the subject further in coming weeks.

On Nov. 29, Adams announced that he wanted police and city medics to more aggressively get severely mentally ill individuals off the streets and subways and into treatment.

Advocates for people with mental illnesses want the plan stopped, saying police officers should not be first responders for those needing health care.

Individuals and groups, including New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC, asked Crotty last week to order an immediate halt.

At a hearing on Monday, a city lawyer said training on the new initiative had not yet begun for 30,000 first responders.

On Wednesday, Crotty set a schedule for arguments on the issue stretching through January.

