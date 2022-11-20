trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip

by KANIS LEUNG, Associated Press - 11/20/22 8:22 PM ET
by KANIS LEUNG, Associated Press - 11/20/22 8:22 PM ET
John Lee
FILE – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee attends the APEC Leaders’ Informal Dialogue with Guests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 18, 2022. The Hong Kong government said Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 that leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand. (Athit Perawongmetha/Pool Photo via AP, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with other regional leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city’s government said Monday.

Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive, it said.

Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, according to a statement from the Chief Executive’s Office. Other officials at his office who went to Thailand with Lee all tested negative.

Lee had a slight fever and a sore throat in the afternoon, the office said in a later statement.

Lee’s aim at the forum of Asia-Pacific economies was to promote Hong Kong’s image as the city reopens to the world after imposing severe COVID-19 restrictions for much of the pandemic.

During his trip, Lee met various leaders including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In some closed-door sessions, he sat next to Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders were seen without masks. He also shook hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was wearing a mask.

On his first day, he welcomed Xi at the airport in Bangkok and was seen standing next to the Chinese president as they entered a gala dinner that evening. On Saturday, Lee said he had talked to Xi and briefed the president about Hong Kong’s status.

Asked about Xi’s health, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said “Chinese delegations to foreign countries have been following the established COVID protocols.” She did not elaborate.

In September, Hong Kong scrapped its mandatory hotel quarantine measures for incoming travelers as it sought to remain competitive and open up globally. But travelers have to undergo three days of home monitoring. If they test negative for the virus after three days, they will be allowed into venues such as restaurants and bars.

Starting last Friday, rules have been further relaxed for visitors coming to Hong Kong in tour groups. Those who apply and meet certain conditions can eat at designated restaurants during the first three days of their visit.

Lee said Sunday the easing of the restrictions would be gradual and balanced against the risks.

Last week, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen left the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia early because of his own positive COVID-19 diagnosis. It came just days after he hosted U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders for a Southeast Asian summit. Biden did not attend the APEC meeting.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  3. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  4. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  5. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  6. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  7. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  8. Inside Kevin McCarthy's math problem to becoming Speaker
  9. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  10. There’s good reason to be thankful: Democrats are no longer in charge of the ...
  11. Prosecution in Trump Organization tax fraud case rests earlier than expected
  12. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  13. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  14. LGBTQ groups slam Walker for ad attacking transgender athletes
  15. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  16. A new nuclear weapons delivery system is the last thing the US needs
  17. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  18. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
Load more

Video

See all Video