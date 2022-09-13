trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Hungary’s government tightens rules regulating abortion

by JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press - 09/13/22 7:12 AM ET
by JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press - 09/13/22 7:12 AM ET
FILE – Dora Duro, vice-chairman of the opposition Our Homeland Movement (Mi Hazank Mozgalom) holds a press conference after closing the polling stations for the general election and national referendum on the child protection law in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, Hungary’s right-wing government has issued a decree which will require doctors to present women requesting an abortion with fetal vital signs, an obligation that tightens the country’s relatively liberal abortion rules. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dora Duro, a lawmaker with the radical right-wing party Our Homeland, took credit for the new requirements, writing that the government had adopted her party’s proposal to require pregnant women to hear a fetal heartbeat before terminating their pregnancy. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP, File)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s right-wing government has issued a decree which will require doctors to present women requesting an abortion with fetal vital signs, an obligation that tightens the country’s relatively liberal abortion rules.

The decree issued on Monday states that health care providers must provide pregnant women with “a clearly identifiable indication of fetal vital signs” before proceeding with any abortion procedure. The regulation enters into force on Sept. 15.

In a statement on Monday, the Interior Ministry said that “nearly two-thirds of Hungarians associate the beginning of a child’s life with the first heartbeat,” and that modern equipment can detect heartbeats early in pregnancy which can provide “more comprehensive information for pregnant women.”

Abortion laws in Hungary are relatively liberal and have remained largely unchanged since the procedure was legalized during the country’s socialist period in 1953.

Hungary’s nationalist government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, portrays itself as a champion of traditional family values and has offered significant tax breaks and subsidies for families that have multiple children in an effort to increase the country’s declining fertility rate.

The government also enshrined in Hungary’s 2011 constitution that “the life of a fetus will be protected from conception,” yet it hasn’t sought to significantly tighten abortion laws.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dora Duro, a lawmaker with the radical right-wing party Our Homeland, took credit for the new requirements, writing that the government had adopted her party’s proposal to require pregnant women to hear a fetal heartbeat before terminating their pregnancy.

“This is the first pro-life move since the regulation of abortion in 1956, breaking a decades-old taboo,” Duro wrote.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on ...
  2. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  3. DOJ sought Mar-a-Lago footage from ...
  4. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  5. Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies ...
  6. Biden court nominee fails to win ...
  7. McConnell throws shade on Graham’s ...
  8. Judge denies Oath Keepers leader’s ...
  9. Five takeaways from the last primary ...
  10. GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump ...
  11. Trump wants it both ways on ...
  12. Congress prepares to act on rail ...
  13. Most Americans don’t want Trump or ...
  14. ‘FatFIRE’ is the anti-‘quiet ...
  15. Former federal prosecutor says Barr ...
  16. IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who ...
  17. Americans now have thousands of ...
  18. Nevada Senate, governor races in dead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video