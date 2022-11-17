trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push

by The Associated Press - 11/17/22 3:54 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/17/22 3:54 PM ET
FILE – Pharmacist Ron Simono fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic on Dec. 16, 2020, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Indian Health Service announced Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate under a new vaccine strategy. Throughout the pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates across the country. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Indian Health Service announced Thursday that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate, under a new vaccine strategy.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates across the country.

But Indigenous people are especially vulnerable to vaccine-preventable illness, and IHS officials recently noticed fewer patients have been getting vaccines for COVID-19. Monkeypox is now an additional health concern.

Patients in the system are also beginning to fall behind in more routine inoculations, such as jabs for childhood diseases like measles, mumps and rubella, as well as shingles shots for older adults.

“With time passing, we are seeing some COVID fatigue, and we feel we aren’t where we need to be,” Dr. Loretta Christensen, IHS chief medical officer, said in a brief interview before the announcement was posted online. “With our vulnerable population, it is critical to reenergize our staff to get everyone the vaccinations they need.”

Christensen said in a posted announcement that she had directed all care sites in the system “to respond to this important call to action to increase vaccine coverage and protect against vaccine preventable illnesses in tribal communities.”

“Every patient at every encounter will be offered every recommended vaccine when appropriate.” she wrote. “IHS will exempt encounters in which a vaccine would not be appropriate such as when someone has a moderate or severe acute illness.”

Christensen told the agency’s staff in an additional message that she was encouraging everyone to get an updated COVID-19 and flu shots as winter approaches.

“We can work together to protect our friends, relatives, elders and our communities as we gather across the country for the holiday season,” she said.

The Indian Health Service is the health care system for federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Natives in the United States.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  3. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  4. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  5. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  6. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  7. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  8. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  9. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  10. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  11. Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members
  12. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  13. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  14. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  15. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds
  17. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  18. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
Load more

Video

See all Video