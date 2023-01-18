trending:

Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous

by The Associated Press - 01/18/23 8:46 PM ET
Jill Biden
FILE – First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event to launch the American Cancer Society’s national roundtables on breast and cervical cancer in the State Dining Room of the White House, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday.

O’Connor said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable form. It’s considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures,” O’Connor wrote. “She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well.”

