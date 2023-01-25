trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Malawi cholera outbreak death toll rises above 1,000

by GREGORY GONDWE, Associated Press - 01/25/23 11:18 AM ET
by GREGORY GONDWE, Associated Press - 01/25/23 11:18 AM ET
FILE – Health workers treat cholera patients at the Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe central Malawi on Jan. 11, 2023. Malawi’s cholera outbreak has now claimed more than 1,000 lives by Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023 according to the country’s health minister, who warned that some cultural beliefs and hostility towards health workers are slowing down response efforts. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi, File)

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s cholera outbreak has claimed more than 1,000 lives, according to the country’s health minister, who warned that some cultural beliefs and hostility toward health workers were slowing efforts to curb infections.

Cholera had killed 1,002 people as of Tuesday, while 1,115 people were hospitalized from the outbreak that started in March 2022, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said. It’s the country’s worst outbreak of the waterborne illness in two decades.

The country of 20 million people recorded 12 deaths from 626 new cases in 24 hours, she said.

Frustration and suspicion over the rising cases resulted in weekend violence. Angry villagers beat up health workers and damaged a facility at the Nandumbo Health Centre in the Southern Region’s Balaka district.

Residents accused health workers of denying them an opportunity to conduct dignified burials. They forced some health workers to vacate the facility, stoned a cholera isolation ward and forced the discharge of 22 cholera patients.

Esnath Suwedi, vice-chairperson of the Nandumbo area’s development committee, a traditional local authority, said people thought the health workers were acting “mysteriously.”

Suwedi said residents alleged the workers were using contaminated syringes to inject people. The Balaka district is one of the worst affected areas, recording 46 deaths from 1,450 cases in the outbreak.

Cultural burial rites are also becoming a source of contention, Chiponda, the health minister, said during a daily briefing Tuesday.

“For example, people who are dying of or who have died from cholera may be washed by family members, who then prepare funeral feasts for family and friends held very soon after death. Outbreaks of cholera commonly follow these feasts,” the minister said.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  3. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  4. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  5. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  6. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  7. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  8. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  9. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  10. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  11. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  12. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  13. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  14. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
  15. Nick Fuentes Twitter account suspended less than 24 hours after reinstatement
  16. Santos unsure on voting to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  17. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  18. Kremlin: Doomsday Clock moving closer to midnight ‘really alarming’
Load more

Video

See all Video