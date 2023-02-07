trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Mexico blames anesthesiologist for 35 meningitis deaths

by The Associated Press - 02/07/23 6:25 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/07/23 6:25 PM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico said Tuesday they have arrested an anesthesiologist they blame for an outbreak of meningitis that has killed 35 patients and sickened 79.

Sonia de la Garza, the chief prosecutor in the northern state of Durango, alleged the anesthesiologist used contaminated morphine. It was unclear what charges he faces.

De la Garza said the doctor used “improper procedures” in administering spinal blocks, mainly on pregnant women.

The doctor, whose name was withheld, apparently carried his own morphine from one private hospital to another, spreading a fungal infection that contaminated the medication at the first clinic, authorities said.

The drug may not have been stored properly. Some smaller hospitals or maternity clinics in Mexico don’t have their own dispensing pharmacies or are not authorized to handle controlled medications like opiates, and thus rely on anesthesiologists to bring their own.

De la Garza the morphine was in “multi-use” vials that would be used on more than one patient. She said tests had ruled out the possibility that it might have been contaminated at the point of manufacture.

Authorities also arrested the head of the state health inspection service and one of his employees.

They face charges of failing to carry out their duties and homicide. The director was found not qualified to hold the post, and the employee allegedly falsified an inspection report on one of the four private hospitals, failing to report improper handling or storage of medicines.

It was the latest scandal for Mexico’s woefully under-equipped health care system, which has also had recurring difficulties in supplying medications for children with cancer.

In 2020, 14 people died after a hospital run by Mexico’s state-owned oil company gave a drug to dialysis patients that was contaminated with bacteria. More than 69 patients were sickened in that outbreak.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  2. What messages are Congress members sending with their buttons?
  3. State of the Union live updates: Biden calls for Medicare protection, policing ...
  4. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  5. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  6. Ukraine claims more than 1,000 Russia troops killed in single day
  7. Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
  8. Bono joins rich tradition of SOTU celebrity guests
  9. Pentagon says Austin rebuffed when he sought to reach out to Beijing over ...
  10. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  11. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  12. Memphis police officer texted picture of Tyre Nichols following beating
  13. Trump set to respond to Biden’s State of the Union speech
  14. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  15. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  16. Watch live: Biden’s State of the Union address 
  17. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is designated survivor for 2023 State of the Union
  18. Bed Bath & Beyond to close another 150 stores as struggles continue
Load more

Video

See all Video