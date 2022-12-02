trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage

by AMANDA SEITZ, Associated Press - 12/02/22 9:48 AM ET
by AMANDA SEITZ, Associated Press - 12/02/22 9:48 AM ET
FILE – New York Police Department officers wake up sleeping passengers and direct them to the exits at the 207th Street station on the A train, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York. In New York City’s latest effort to address a mental health crisis on its streets and subways, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, that authorities would more aggressively intervene to help people in need of treatment, saying there was “a moral obligation” to do so, even if it means providing care to those who don’t ask for it. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, was back up and running Friday after a daylong outage.

The call service, which was launched in July, was restored shortly before midnight on Thursday. People experiencing a mental health crisis were still able to reach a mental health counselor by texting 988 or by visiting 988lifeline.org to start a chat.

The federal government is investigating the hotline’s outage, Health and Human Services spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in a tweet late Thursday night.

“While HHS and VA immediately acted to provide support to 988 callers via text, chat, and alternate numbers, the disruption of phone service was unacceptable, and HHS continues to investigate the root cause of the outage,” she tweeted, referencing the acronym for Veterans Affairs.

The 988 hotline is a national helpline staffed with mental health counselors around the country that’s designed to be as easy to remember as the emergency line, 911. Since its launch, the hotline has fielded roughly 8,000 phone calls a day from those seeking mental health help.

The telecommunications company Intrado, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is the largest U.S. provider of e911 services and provides the backend plumbing for emergency communication services like the 988 helpline. The company did not return repeated requests for comment.

In a statement on Intrado’s website on Thursday, the company said it was “working as quickly as possible to resume full service.” The outage also impacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline.

Telecoms analyst Roger Entner, of Recon Analytics, said he didn’t think there was “anything malicious” in the outage.

“Stuff like this almost always happens when an upgrade goes wrong,” Entner said. Normally, these outages occur when “they try to improve or fix something small and they break something big. That’s the most likely answer here.”

___

Associated Press writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Why are so many people sick right now?
  3. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  4. Florida lawmakers consider move to reverse stripping Disney of self-governing ...
  5. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  6. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  7. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  8. ‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 ...
  9. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  10. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  11. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  12. Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock over ESG investment after ...
  13. House GOP centrists: ‘Put posturing aside’ and back McCarthy Speakership
  14. Biden fires back at Holocaust denialism
  15. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  16. In college admissions, ‘test-optional’ is the new normal
  17. Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights ...
  18. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
Load more

Video

See all Video