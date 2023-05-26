trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

New York City outlaws discrimination on the basis of weight, height

by KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press - 05/26/23 8:47 PM ET
by KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press - 05/26/23 8:47 PM ET
FILE — Two women stand on Aug. 16, 2016, New York. New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill Friday, May 26, 2023, that will prohibit discrimination based on body size by adding weight and height to the list of protected categories like race, sex and religion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE — Two women stand on Aug. 16, 2016, New York. New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill Friday, May 26, 2023, that will prohibit discrimination based on body size by adding weight and height to the list of protected categories like race, sex and religion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation Friday that will ban discrimination based on body size by adding weight and height to the list of protected categories such as race, sex and religion.

“We all deserve the same access to employment, housing and public accommodation, regardless of our appearance, and it shouldn’t matter how tall you are or how much you weigh,” said the mayor, who joined other elected officials as well as fat-acceptance advocates at a City Hall bill-signing ceremony.

Adams, a Democrat who published a book about reversing his diabetes through a plant-based diet, said the ordinance “will help level the playing field for all New Yorkers, create more inclusive workplaces and living environments, and protect against discrimination.”

Exemptions under the ordinance, which the city council passed this month, include cases in which an individual’s height or weight could prevent them from performing essential functions of a job.

Some business leaders expressed opposition to the legislation when it was before the council, arguing that compliance could become an onerous burden.

“The extent of the impact and cost of this legislation has not been fully considered,” Kathy Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, said in a statement.

Several other U.S. cities have banned discrimination based on weight and physical appearance, including San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Madison, Wisconsin. And legislation to ban weight and height discrimination has been introduced in states including New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Tigress Osborn, the chair of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, said New York City’s weight discrimination ban should serve as a model for the nation and the world.

Osborn said the city’s adoption of the new ordinance “will ripple across the globe” and show that “discrimination against people based on their body size is wrong and is something that we can change.”

The ordinance will take effect in 180 days, on Nov. 22.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  2. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  3. McCarthy says Congress will meet June 5 debt ceiling deadline
  4. Texas state House to vote Saturday on impeaching GOP attorney general
  5. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  6. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  7. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  8. Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes more election bills from GOP-controlled legislature
  9. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  10. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
  11. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  12. California Democrats take convention stage amid turmoil over Feinstein
  13. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  14. Sinema joins debt ceiling negotiations
  15. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  16. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  17. Senate GOP takes backseat on debt talks, fueling anxiety
  18. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
Load more

Video

See all Video