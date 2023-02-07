trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Nigerian politician in UK court over organ-harvesting claims

by The Associated Press - 02/07/23 6:53 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/07/23 6:53 AM ET

LONDON (AP) — A senior Nigerian politician was on trial in London on Tuesday for allegedly exploiting a street trader by transporting him to the U.K. to donate a kidney in exchange for thousands of pounds.

Ike Ekweremadu, who was deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and a lawyer, was on trial along with his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu, and their 25-year-old daughter Sonia at London’s Central Criminal Court. They deny conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of the young man with a view to exploitation between August 2021 and May 2022.

Prosecutors allege Ekweremadu and his family recruited a 21-year-old man at a Lagos street market to be a kidney donor for Sonia Ekweremadu in a private transplant operation at a London hospital.

Opening the trial on Monday, prosecutor Hugh Davies said Ike Ekweremadu and his wife were powerful figures in Nigerian society.

He said the 21-year-old man believed he was being taken to London for work, and that under the agreement the man would be paid thousands of pounds.

Kidney donations are lawful in the U.K. but it is a criminal offense to reward someone for doing so.

The donor was transported to London in February 2022, Davies said, adding that as part of the ruse the man was purported to be Sonia’s cousin.

“The prosecution contends that (the donor) was subject to a high degree of control throughout and was dependent on what he was told for his understanding,” Davies told jurors.

The organ transplant didn’t go ahead and Sonia Ekweremadu remains on dialysis treatment. The trial is ongoing.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  2. What messages are Congress members sending with their buttons?
  3. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  4. State of the Union live updates: Biden calls for Medicare protection, policing ...
  5. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  6. Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
  7. Ukraine claims more than 1,000 Russia troops killed in single day
  8. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
  9. Pentagon says Austin rebuffed when he sought to reach out to Beijing over ...
  10. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  11. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  12. Trump set to respond to Biden’s State of the Union speech
  13. Graham under fire for voting for Biden judicial nominees 
  14. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  15. Bono joins rich tradition of SOTU celebrity guests
  16. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  17. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is designated survivor for 2023 State of the Union
  18. Watch live: Biden’s State of the Union address 
Load more

Video

See all Video