trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Nursing home owner faces new lawsuit in Ida storm evacuation

by The Associated Press - 01/13/23 4:46 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/13/23 4:46 PM ET
FILE – Emergency personnel arrive to evacuate people at a mass shelter, Sept. 2, 2021 in Independence, La. A nursing home owner already facing criminal and civil complaints over the evacuation of residents to a squalid warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida in 2021 faces a new lawsuit by federal authorities Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, saying he misspent $4 million in violation of federal regulations. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A nursing home owner who faces criminal and civil complaints over evacuating residents to a squalid warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida in 2021 is now being sued by federal authorities who say he misspent $4 million.

The latest complaint against Bob Dean Jr. was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge and alleges he violated federal regulations.

Dean already lost state licenses and federal funding for crowding residents of seven nursing homes into an ill-prepared facility in the town of Independence, Louisiana, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans. Authorities said they found sick and elderly people bedridden there after the storm, with patients on mattresses on the wet floor. Some were crying for help and some lying in their own waste.

The new complaint focuses on four of the nursing homes, the corporate entities Dean formed to operate them and federal regulations that applied to the organizations as businesses with federal mortgage insurance.

The litigation alleges Dean required the nursing homes to make payments to the warehouse, which he owned, “supposedly to serve as an evacuation center,” according to a government statement. “The rent, which totaled more than $1 million, was paid to one of his corporate entities. Rather than using the funds to prepare the warehouse for a hurricane, he funneled much of that money to his personal bank accounts,” the Justice Department said in a news release.

Later, prosecutors allege, Dean transferred more money from nursing home facility accounts to his personal accounts.

The federal complaint says the government is entitled to damages totaling twice the amount of the money misspent. Officials are seeking a trial by jury.

Dean had not filed a response as of Friday afternoon. The Associated Press emailed requests for comment to attorneys who have represented him in other matters.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  2. Five more classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home, lawyer says
  3. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  4. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  5. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  6. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  7. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  8. University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian
  9. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  10. Gallego’s wife fires back over gas stove tweet: ‘Tells you who does the ...
  11. Five political events this year that will shape 2024
  12. White House under pressure to explain why it didn’t reveal documents ...
  13. How McCarthy won: Inside one of the most dramatic weeks in the House
  14. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  15. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  16. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  17. WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
  18. Nurse fired for refusing to prescribe birth control sues CVS
Load more

Video

See all Video