trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women

by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 8:54 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 8:54 PM ET
Robert Hadden
FILE – Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday, Feb. 1, that Hadden, an ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients, was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday.

After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman tersely shot down defense attorneys seeking to allow the doctor, Robert Hadden, to remain free while awaiting an April sentencing hearing.

“I’m done, and you’re done,” Berman was quoted by the New York Daily News as saying. Afterward, Hadden’s attorneys filed papers appealing the judge’s detention order.

Hadden had worked at two prestigious Manhattan hospitals — Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital — until complaints about his attacks shut down his career a decade ago.

Hadden, 64, of Englewood, New Jersey, was convicted last week after less than a day of deliberations at a two-week trial, in which nine former patients described how he sexually abused them during examinations, when they were most vulnerable.

One of his victims was Evelyn Yang, the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who also ran unsuccessfully for New York City mayor.

Hadden’s conviction in federal court on four counts of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them carries a potential penalty of decades in prison.

After the verdict, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams issued a statement calling Hadden “a predator in a white coat.”

At the time, the judge declined to to send Hadden immediately to jail, but suggested that he was “mystified” that Hadden had avoided prison.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the judge heard from nine women victimized by the doctor, as well as written statements from 43 other victims — all of whom urged the judge to immediately remand Hadden into custody.

He had been under electronic monitoring and had been free on $1 million bail.

Hadden’s attorneys argued that he was not a flight risk, but federal prosecutors urged the judge to consider the severity of his crimes.

For Hadden’s accusers, the federal case represents a second chance for a harsher punishment for the doctor. In his 2016 plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Hadden surrendered his medical license but wasn’t required to serve any jail time.

The district attorney at the time, Cyrus Vance Jr., defended his decision. Because a conviction wasn’t assured, he argued, his office sought a plea deal to prevent Hadden from practicing medicine and from victimizing additional women.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  2. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  3. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  4. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  5. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  6. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  7. Pentagon: Suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over northern US
  8. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  9. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  10. McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar
  11. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  12. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  13. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  14. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  15. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  16. Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from ...
  17. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  18. Nikki Haley — Five questions as she prepares to enter the presidential race
Load more

Video

See all Video