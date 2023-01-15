trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive targeting 44M children

by The Associated Press - 01/15/23 9:02 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/15/23 9:02 AM ET
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Sunday launched its first anti-polio campaign of the year, targeting 44.2 million children under the age of five.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children. Polio affects the nervous system of children and ultimately leads to paralysis.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif kicked off the nationwide drive by administering polio drops to children in the capital, Islamabad, saying Pakistan was unfortunately among the few countries that still suffered from the disease.

Twenty cases were reported in the tribal North Waziristan area last year, though the disease was contained among other children through immunization, Sharif said.

Around 44 million children in 156 districts will be immunized.

This includes 22.54 million children in Punjab, 10.1 million in Sindh and 7.4 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Sharif said his government along with other stakeholders, including U.S. billionaire Bill Gates and the World Health Organization, were effectively contributing to polio eradication in Pakistan.

He gave away appreciation certificates at the launch to frontline polio workers and praised their “invaluable sacrifices”.

Pakistan has witnessed frequent attacks on polio teams and policemen deployed to protect them. Militants falsely claim that vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  4. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  5. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  6. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  7. GOP rep: US defaulting on national debt a ‘real threat’
  8. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  9. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  10. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  11. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  12. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  13. Omar ‘glad’ special prosecutor appointed to investigate Biden documents 
  14. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  15. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  16. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  17. Document-gate: What did the president know?
  18. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
Load more

Video

See all Video