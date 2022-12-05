trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5

by LAURAN NEERGAARD, Associated Press - 12/05/22 10:54 AM ET
by LAURAN NEERGAARD, Associated Press - 12/05/22 10:54 AM ET
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle, gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot to a 20-month-old child, June 21, 2022, in Seattle. Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The youngest tots already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original vaccine as their primary series. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 that if the Food and Drug Administration agrees, the updated vaccine would be used for the third shot. The FDA already has cleared COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better target omicron as boosters for everyone 5 and older. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 — not as a booster but part of their initial shots.

Children ages 6 months through 4 years already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — each a tenth of the amount adults receive — as their primary series. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, a dose of Pfizer’s bivalent omicron-targeting vaccine would be substituted for their third shot.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday that may help prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 in little kids, at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with youngsters hit by other respiratory illnesses.

Few of the nation’s youngest children have gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations since the shots were OK’d in June: Just 2% of tots under 2 and about 4% of 2- to 4-year-olds have gotten their primary doses so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA has authorized the new bivalent COVID-19 shots — versions made by Pfizer and rival Moderna — as a booster for everyone ages 5 and older. Those combination shots contain half the original vaccine and half tweaked to match the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains that until recently were dominant. Now BA.5 descendants are responsible for most COVID-19 cases.

The CDC last month released the first real-world data showing that an updated booster, using either company’s version, does offer added protection to adults. The analysis found the greatest benefit was in people who’d never had a prior booster, just two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine — but that even those who’d had a summertime dose were more protected than if they’d skipped the newest shot.

—-

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump comes clean: Says America should ‘terminate’ the Constitution
  2. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  3. Murkowski on Trump call to suspend Constitution: ‘An affront to our ...
  4. Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
  5. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  6. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  7. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  8. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  9. Power outages in North Carolina caused by gunfire in ‘malicious’ attack  
  10. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  11. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  12. Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports
  13. Betting markets heavily favor Warnock over Walker in Georgia runoff  
  14. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate runoff runs into 2024 jockeying
  16. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  17. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
  18. Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?
Load more

Video

See all Video